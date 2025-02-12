SFUSD proposes cuts including layoffs to close budget deficit

There is uncertainty as the San Francisco Unified School District faces a major budget crisis. The district's superintendent unveiled her plan to close the budget deficit as families and staff become increasingly frustrated.

On Tuesday night, teachers, parents, students, and union officials were vocal as they rallied outside the district office.

They oppose eliminating jobs in schools. They marched to the meeting and said they are calling attention to the harm the district's proposed budget cuts will cause.

"I moved into a different position this year to teach a specialty as a literacy coach and my job could be cut. And I've been with the district for 12 years," said Michelle Cody.

And she's not alone. The district said it will likely have to eliminate 535 positions. The goal is to cut $113 million from the budget by the end of the 2025-26 school year.



One paraeducator who works with special needs students said there is already a shortage of educators.

"It's scary. It's abysmal that they would even be considering this. These students are not getting the support they need," said Faith Avalos, a paraeducator.



Superintendent Maria Su, who has been on the job only months, said she's committed to not closing any schools for the 2025-26 school year.

With 80% of the budget going to staffing, the district said it will be cutting the workforce.

Before the board meeting, Su spoke to KTVU about what would be cut first.

They include consultants, administrative staff, the department of technology.

"The cuts are going to come from all areas of the district. What I want to do is keep those cuts as far away from the students as possible," said Su.

Dozens of people spoke during public comment at the board meeting.

Some teachers and parents oppose a proposal to combine classes, which means putting two grades together.

"We say no cuts, no combo classes, no compromises, and no school closures," said Frandee Marckmann, a parent.

A district spokesperson said all proposals are not final.

California state law requires that the district notify certified employees such as teachers by March 15 that they may be laid off.

Final notices are issued on May 3.

