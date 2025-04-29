Shaq takes on new GM role at Sacramento State

article

The Brief Shaquille O’Neal is taking on a new role with Sacramento State University. He will serve as the general manager of the Hornets' men’s basketball team. Shaq's son recently transferred to the school and joined the team.



NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is taking on a new role as the general manager of Sacramento State’s men’s basketball team.

His new position comes a few weeks after the Hornets announced Shaq’s son, Shaqir O'Neal, would be joining the team as a transfer from Florida A&M, entering the next season as a senior.

The backstory:

The O’Neal developments come under Sac State’s new Mike Bibby era. Last month, Bibby who spent seven seasons in Sacramento with the Kings, was named the Hornets' head coach, the 17th in the program's history.

Days after Bibby was introduced as the coach, he signed forward Shaqir O'Neal, saying, "He gives us size and tremendous versatility."

Family affair

With Shaqir’s dad now also joining the Hornets, it will be a family affair, with Shaq taking on a broad role.

On Tuesday, the basketball program announced Shaq's new GM title on social media, saying, "O’Neal will focus on recruitment, marketing, and holistic player development - both on and off the court."

The Los Angeles Lakers legend won't be paid in his new job. "O’Neal has waived a salary," the Hornets said, "and will serve in a volunteer capacity."

Last month, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry announced his position as assistant general manager of basketball for his alma mater, Davidson College.