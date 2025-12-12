Shark bites surfer off Sonoma County coast

article

The Brief A surfer was bitten on the hand by a shark Friday morning at North Salmon Creek Beach on the Sonoma Coast, officials said. The surfer was 300–400 yards from shore when the shark also bit into his surfboard; he later made it back to shore and went to a hospital on his own. The beach is currently closed, and authorities have not identified the species of shark.



A surfer was bitten by a shark Friday on the Sonoma County coast, authorities said.

Attack near North Salmon Creek Beach

The incident occurred at North Salmon Creek Beach, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the surfer was 300 to 400 yards from shore and surrounded by an 8- to 12-foot wave when he was bitten on the hand.

The shark also bit a portion of the surfboard.

Surfer reaches shore

The surfer made it back to shore, received medical attention, and then transported himself to a hospital.

North Salmon Creek Beach is currently closed.

Authorities have not identified the species of shark involved in the attack.