Shark bites surfer off Sonoma County coast
BODEGA BAY, Calif. - A surfer was bitten by a shark Friday on the Sonoma County coast, authorities said.
Attack near North Salmon Creek Beach
The incident occurred at North Salmon Creek Beach, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities said the surfer was 300 to 400 yards from shore and surrounded by an 8- to 12-foot wave when he was bitten on the hand.
The shark also bit a portion of the surfboard.
Surfer reaches shore
The surfer made it back to shore, received medical attention, and then transported himself to a hospital.
North Salmon Creek Beach is currently closed.
Authorities have not identified the species of shark involved in the attack.
