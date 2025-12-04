Recalled Alameda County DA Pamela Price announces she's running again

article

Pamela Price, who was recalled in 2024 as Alameda County's District Attorney, announced on Thursday that she's running again.

Price is holding a news conference at noon to announce her decision. She said she will be speaking alongside supporters Andrea Luna Bocanegra, Margaret Petros, Arif Khatib, Walter Riley, and Salim Mastan.

KTVU will stream the press conference live.

Price was recalled last year, when the majority of voters ousted her because they felt her progressive criminal justice reforms – were too lenient.

But Price and her supporters argued she was working to reduce sentencing and systemic issues of racism.