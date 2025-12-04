Inmate stabbed during fight at San Francisco jail
SAN FRANCISCO - An inmate at a San Francisco jail is recovering after being stabbed during a fight, authorities said.
The San Francisco Sheriff’s Office said the stabbing occurred during a one-on-one altercation between inmates.
Victim hospitalized
The victim suffered a wound to his abdomen and was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital for treatment.
Deputies recovered a folding knife at the scene, and the suspect remains in custody.
Sheriff Paul Miyamoto said incidents involving weapons are not typical inside the jail.
"When we have fights, use of weapons is not usually something that happens, although it does," Miyamoto said. "People make things, improvise things that are made into weapons in the jail. We stay on top of searching and make sure they’re not in the population."
Investigation ongoing
Authorities are investigating what led to the attack.
The Source: Information for this story comes from the San Francisco Sheriff's Office.