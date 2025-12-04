Expand / Collapse search

Inmate stabbed during fight at San Francisco jail

By
Published  December 4, 2025 5:52pm PST
San Francisco
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco jail stabbing

San Francisco jail stabbing

An inmate at a San Francisco Jail is recovering after being stabbed during a fight, authorities said.

The Brief

    • An inmate at a San Francisco jail was stabbed during a one-on-one fight and was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.
    • Deputies recovered a folding knife, and the suspected attacker remains in custody.
    • Authorities are investigating what led to the altercation.

SAN FRANCISCO - An inmate at a San Francisco jail is recovering after being stabbed during a fight, authorities said.

The San Francisco Sheriff’s Office said the stabbing occurred during a one-on-one altercation between inmates.

Victim hospitalized

The victim suffered a wound to his abdomen and was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital for treatment.

Deputies recovered a folding knife at the scene, and the suspect remains in custody.

Featured

Social worker stabbed by patient at SF General HIV care clinic
article

Social worker stabbed by patient at SF General HIV care clinic

A 31-year-old UCSF social worker was stabbed by a patient on Thursday at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital at 22nd Street and Potrero Avenue. The stabbing victim is now in critical condition, according to the sheriff's office.  

Sheriff Paul Miyamoto said incidents involving weapons are not typical inside the jail.

"When we have fights, use of weapons is not usually something that happens, although it does," Miyamoto said. "People make things, improvise things that are made into weapons in the jail. We stay on top of searching and make sure they’re not in the population."

Investigation ongoing

Authorities are investigating what led to the attack.

The Source: Information for this story comes from the San Francisco Sheriff's Office.

San Francisco