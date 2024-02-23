Landslide near Shasta Dam kills 2 kids

Two kids were found dead among debris after a hillside collapsed near the Shasta Dam in Northern California, officials said.

The kids, whose identities were not revealed, died Thursday after getting caught in falling rocks and other debris, the Shasta County sheriff's office said.

"Both juveniles were found in the debris and had suffered injuries during the fall, and they were pronounced deceased at the scene," the sheriff's office said.

The landslide occurred near a drainage culvert that is downstream from the Shasta Dam. The 600-foot-tall dam, which forms the largest reservoir in California, is near Redding.

A post-mortem examination will be performed on the victims.

There will also be an investigation into what caused the hillside to give way.