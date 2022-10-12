Shell of a home going for $765K in Oakland

article

The shell of a home in Oakland is selling for $765,000.

While the 1390 square foot residence is in need of some serious renovations, the property has a ton of potential.

The listing was posted to Redfin last Wednesday along with photos of the home's partially burned exterior and a nearly-gutted inside.

The real estate agent described the home as a "dream of a deal on Midvale Ave! Rare opportunity to get in for less…"

The residence is located in the Upper Laurel neighborhood and close to Interstate 580 and Highway 13.

The property has nine rooms and two bathrooms.

Parking shouldn't be a hassle as the home comes with a double detached garage.

"You’ll love this highly walkable, dog-friendly, and health-focused area!" the listing reads. "Once named Best Completely Re-Imagined Neighborhood in the East Bay, living in the Upper Laurel area means you can stroll over to the Evening Market or Street Fair, grab groceries at Farmer Joe’s, window shop all along MacArthur Blvd, and eat at delicious and diverse restaurants like Cafe Santana and Communite Table."

