Sheriff Corpus' high-profile legal team say removal effort is 'character assassination'

The legal team for San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus has made a new effort to halt the proceedings aimed at her removal from elected office over misconduct claims.

"What the last two years have been about is character assassination, nothing less," said Tom Perez, one of Corpus' attorneys. "The board of supervisors is the prosecutor, they’re making the rules, and they’re the judge, and the jury."

Perez is the newest member of Corpus' legal team, and he spoke to the board of supervisors on Tuesday, calling for a stop to the removal proceedings, which are scheduled for Monday.

Perez served as former US Secretary of Labor under President Obama, senior advisor to President Biden and former chairman of the DNC.

The sheriff's legal team wants next week's Measure A hearing to be paused, to allow a separate civil grand jury trial to play out first.

"There have been a handful of accusations that were presented through that grand jury," Perez said. "We welcome the opportunity to follow that process to the conclusion."

Corpus has denied all wrongdoing.

Three previous requests from her legal team to stop the proceedings have been denied.