Sheriff investigating in-custody death at Martinez Detention Center

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday said deputies were investigating an in-custody death at the Martinez Detention Facility.

No more details were immediately provided.

The Martinez Detention Facility is one of three detention facilities operated by the sheriff and is a maximum security facility and the primary point of intake for all arrestees booked in Contra Costa County.

The facility houses a diverse population of both pre-sentenced and sentenced inmates who do not qualify for less restrictive environments.