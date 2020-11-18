Expand / Collapse search

Sheriff investigating in-custody death at Martinez Detention Center

By KTVU staff
Published 
Contra Costa County
KTVU FOX 2
article

MARTINEZ, Calif. - The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday said deputies were investigating an in-custody death at the Martinez Detention Facility. 

No more details were immediately provided. 

The Martinez Detention Facility is one of three detention facilities operated by the sheriff and is a maximum security facility and the primary point of intake for all arrestees booked in Contra Costa County.

The facility houses a diverse population of both pre-sentenced and sentenced inmates who do not qualify for less restrictive environments.