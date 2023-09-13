Suspect arrested after San Leandro homicide
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - Alameda County sheriff's deputies on Wednesday arrested a suspect in connection with a homicide in San Leandro.
The deadly shooting occurred in the16000 block of Foothill Boulevard at about 9:30 a.m, the sheriff's office said.
The sheriff said this appears to be an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to public safety.
There was a heavy police presence in the area when a KTVU reporter arrived.
Police did not provide information about the victim or suspect.
Neighbor Veronica Vasquez said the violence made her feel very "anxious."