Suspect arrested after San Leandro homicide

Alameda County sheriff's deputies on Wednesday arrested a suspect in connection with a homicide in San Leandro.

The deadly shooting occurred in the16000 block of Foothill Boulevard at about 9:30 a.m, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff said this appears to be an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to public safety.

There was a heavy police presence in the area when a KTVU reporter arrived.

Police did not provide information about the victim or suspect.

Neighbor Veronica Vasquez said the violence made her feel very "anxious."