Sheriff’s deputies say they’ve arrested the same man 7 times since stay-home orders began

By KTVU staff
Published 
Updated 26 mins ago
Alameda County
Alameda County Sheriff's Deputies say they've arrested the same man seven times since the stay-at-home orders began in March.&nbsp;They've also tweeted their opinion on California's zero bail policy.

DUBLIN, Calif. - Alameda County Sheriff's Deputies say they've arrested the same man seven times since the stay-at-home orders began in March. 

Waseen Abuhwaidi faces a series of charges. The latest arrest was for robbery and attempted carjacking. 

He is now being held on $200,000 bail. He had previously been released under California's zero bail policy, which was put into place for low-level crimes to avoid the spread of coronavirus in jails. 

The sheriff's department tweeted their opinion about the situation, adding the hashtag "zero bail is a fail" to their criticism of the policy. 

They added that Abuhwaidi is suspected of committing crimes in multiple cities. 