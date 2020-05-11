Sheriff’s deputies say they’ve arrested the same man 7 times since stay-home orders began

article

Alameda County Sheriff's Deputies say they've arrested the same man seven times since the stay-at-home orders began in March.

Waseen Abuhwaidi faces a series of charges. The latest arrest was for robbery and attempted carjacking.

He is now being held on $200,000 bail. He had previously been released under California's zero bail policy, which was put into place for low-level crimes to avoid the spread of coronavirus in jails.

The sheriff's department tweeted their opinion about the situation, adding the hashtag "zero bail is a fail" to their criticism of the policy.

They added that Abuhwaidi is suspected of committing crimes in multiple cities.