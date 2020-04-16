Sheriff's deputy cites North Richmond church for no masks, social distance during Easter gathering

article

A North Richmond church was cited by a Contra Costa County sheriff's deputy for an Easter Sunday gathering of about 40 people who were not wearing masks, nor social distancing officials said on Thursday.

The sheriff's office received an anonymous complaint Sunday afternoon of an unlawful assembly at the All Nations Church of God in Christ at 1225 York Street.

Officials said representatives of the parish were uncooperative upon the deputy's arrival.

After speaking with the deacon, the pastor allegedly refused to speak with the deputy.

The deputy left the gathering and issued the church a misdemeanor citation for violating the health officer's order on mass gatherings, face coverings, sheltering in place and social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Our focus has been on education of the Health Officer Order and in the vast majority of cases we ask for voluntary compliance and that solves the problem," said Contra Costa Sheriff David Livingston. "This was different. The pastor refused to cooperate and put the lives of dozens of parishioners at risk."

The sheriff's office has filed the case for the district attorney to review.