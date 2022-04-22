Sherri Papini’s husband reportedly files for divorce after guilty plea

The husband of Sherri Papini reportedly filed for divorce just days after she pleaded guilty to faking her own kidnapping and lying to the FBI about it.

According to the Sacramento Bee, online records in Shasta County Superior Court indicate that Keith Papini filed for the "dissolution with minor children" on Wednesday.

Keith Papini appeared to support his wife over the years, even as she maintained that she had been kidnapped at gunpoint by two Hispanic women in Redding in November 2016.

Sherri Papini brought an end to the six-year saga after she confessed to faking her abduction, which had set off a massive three-week search. She resurfaced in Yolo County on Thanksgiving Day in 2016.

Investigators later learned that she had actually been staying with a former boyfriend nearly 600 miles away in Orange County. Three weeks later, he dropped her off along Interstate 5, nearly 150 miles from her home.

She had bindings on her body and self-inflicted injuries including a swollen nose and blurred "brand" on her right shoulder. She had other bruises and rashes on many parts of her body, ligature marks on her wrists and ankles, and burns on her left forearm.

She pleaded guilty on Monday in federal court to mail fraud and making false statements related to the kidnapping hoax.

During Monday's half-hour court hearing, Sherri Papini offered no explanation for staging the whole ordeal.

"I feel very sad," she said tearfully when Senior U.S. District Judge William Shubb asked her how she was feeling.

"Were you kidnapped?" he asked her later in the hearing.

"No, Your Honor," she replied.

She is scheduled to be sentenced July 11.

Prosecutors agreed to recommend a sentence on the low end of the sentencing range, estimated to be between eight and 14 months in custody, down from the maximum 25 years for the two charges.