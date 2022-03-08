Expand / Collapse search

Sherri Papini, charged with faking kidnapping, released from jail

Published 
Updated 11:02PM
Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press
article

REDDING, Calif. - A Northern California woman who was arrested last week for allegedly faking her own 2016 kidnapping and lying to federal agents has been released from jail. 

A federal judge ruled Tuesday that Sherri Papini could be released after her family posted a $120,000 bond. She later left jail in Sacramento, running past a throng of photographers and reporters. 

Sherri Papini, accused of faking her own kidnapping, leaves jail after posting bail

A federal judge ruled Tuesday that Sherri Papini, who was arrested last week for allegedly faking her own 2016 kidnapping and lying to federal agents, could be released after her family posted a $120,000 bond. She left jail in Sacramento, running past a throng of photographers and reporters.

Papini was arrested Thursday on charges of lying to federal agents about being kidnapped and defrauding the state's victim compensation board of $30,000. 

Officials say Papini's abduction hoax cost Shasta County, state and federal taxpayers, crime victims and donors more than $200,000.

MORE: Sherri Papini accused of faking 2016 kidnapping, lying to FBI


 