Shooting in Oakland leaves 1 dead

article

Oakland police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened just before 11:15 a.m. in the 10900 block of MacArthur Boulevard, according to the police department.

Featured article

Responding officers located the victim at the scene with at least one gunshot wound and attempted life-saving measures, but the victim died at the scene.

The victim's identity is being withheld at this time.

The police department's homicide unit is handling the investigation.

Police have not provided any information on a possible suspect in the case.