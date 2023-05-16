Shooting in Oakland's Fruitvale neighborhood leaves 1 hurt
OAKLAND, Calif. - One person was wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Oakland's Fruitvale District, police said.
The Oakland Police Department said the shooting occurred around 4:45 p.m. inside the Fruitvale Plaza in the 3300 block of East 12th Street.
When officers arrived they located a gunshot victim. It's unclear how many times the victim was struck.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their current condition is unknown.
Authorities did not immediately release further details.