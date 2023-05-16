Expand / Collapse search

Shooting in Oakland's Fruitvale neighborhood leaves 1 hurt

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Oakland
Shooting in Oakland's Fruitvale Plaza

A shooting happened at the Fruitvale Plaza in Oakland Tuesday afternoon.

OAKLAND, Calif. - One person was wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Oakland's Fruitvale District, police said.

The Oakland Police Department said the shooting occurred around 4:45 p.m. inside the Fruitvale Plaza in the 3300 block of East 12th Street.

When officers arrived they located a gunshot victim. It's unclear how many times the victim was struck. 

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their current condition is unknown. 

Authorities did not immediately release further details.