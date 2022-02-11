Shooting investigation closes Monterey Road in Morgan Hill

article

A half-mile section of Monterey Road in downtown Morgan Hill was closed early Friday evening as police investigate a shooting.

The shooting occurred on Monterey Road near the Sun Valley Market, located at 16725 Monterey Rd., at about 5:30 p.m.

The southbound direction of Monterey Road is closed between East Dunne Avenue and San Pedro Avenue.

Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies are assisting Morgan Hill police at the scene.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area and to use alternate routes like adjacent Church Street, which parallels Monterey Road.

KTVU contributed to this report.



