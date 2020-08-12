Shooting investigation underway in San Francisco's SoMa District

The San Francisco Police Department launched an investigation into a shooting that left one person wounded Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 3:27 p.m. at the intersection of 4th and Mission Street.

According to SFPD, the victim was found at the scene suffering from one gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a hospital and their condition remains unknown.

Officers have not said whether a suspect is in custody.

SKYFox flew over the scene and captured images of officers on the roof of Mission Garage, which is a complex right next to Westfield Mall.