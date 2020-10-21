Expand / Collapse search

Shooting victim 'gravely injured', Berkeley city council member says

2020-10-21 
Updated 20 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
Bay City News

BERKELEY, Calif. - A woman shot while in a vehicle Tuesday evening was "gravely 
injured," a Berkeley city councilman said.

"My heart goes out to the victim and and her family. I pray she 
survives," Councilman Ben Bartlett said on his Facebook page.

Bartlett said he went to the shooting scene on Prince Street to 
lend his support.

The victim, described by police as in her 20s, was found by 
officers responding to reports of a shooting shortly before 7 p.m.

The Berkeley Fire Department took the woman to an area hospital.

Police said Prince Street would remain closed between King Street and Harper Street while officers investigate. The closed portion is near Malcolm X Elementary School, west of Martin Luther King Jr. Way. The public is advised to avoid the area.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the 
Berkeley police Homicide Unit at (510) 981-5741.