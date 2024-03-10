Drive-by shooting on Bay Bridge leaves motorist struck by bullet

article

A drivey-by shooting on the Bay Bridge on Saturday night left a person injured and hospitalized, the California Highway Patrol said.

In a statement, the CHP said that the shooting was reported about 8:20 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 80, east of Yerba Buena Island.

The victim told police that the suspect vehicle pulled up on the left side of their car and fired multiple rounds.

The victim told the CHP that they were hit by one of the bullets, the CHP said, and called 911 for help.

Crews came and took the victim to the hospital.

The CHP did not say whether officers believe the shooting was targeted. And there was no description of the suspect vehicle.

The CHP would not confirm the gender of the victim, but KGO-7 identified the person as a woman.

Four lanes of eastbound I-80 were closed for about two hours to allow officers to process the crime scene.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to call the CHP Investigations tipline at (707)917-4491.