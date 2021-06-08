Shots fired outside Pleasanton's Stoneridge Shopping Center, no injuries

article

Police were unable to locate anyone involved in a shooting Tuesday afternoon outside the Stoneridge Shopping Center in Pleasanton.

Pleasanton police responded to 1000 Stoneridge Mall Road after receiving reports of shots fired in the parking lot at around 2:21 p.m. There, they found bullet holes in two vehicles along with several shell casings. No one was reported injured, police said.

Police said a person who may have been the shooter entered the mall, but fled through another exit. Police searched the mall, but didn't find anyone of interest.

An investigation is ongoing and the mall remains open.