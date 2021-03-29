Sideshow in San Francisco brings crowd, stops traffic
SAN FRANCISCO (KTVU) - Sideshow activity in San Francisco caused a massive traffic jam Sunday night.
Video from the Citizen App shows a crowd and dozens of cars gathered in the city's South of Market neighborhood on Harrison Street, not far from the Embarcadero.
Police have not made any arrests and there were no reports of injuries as a result of the sideshow.
Four people were hurt Saturday night after they were hit a car during a sideshow in the Mission District.