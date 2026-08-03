Sideshow leaves Vallejo neighbors frustrated over safety concerns

The Brief Neighbors worry someone could be seriously injured by speeding cars, gunfire or fireworks. Residents say crowds repeatedly damage property and disrupt the neighborhood.



Residents in one Vallejo neighborhood say they're fed up with recurring illegal sideshows that they say bring dangerous driving, property damage and sleepless nights.

What we know:

The latest sideshow happened around 2 a.m. Sunday near Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street, where neighbors say hundreds of people gathered to watch drivers perform stunts.

Authorities attempted to break up the gathering, and someone threw a firework near a patrol car during the response. The CHP later appeared to pursue a vehicle leaving the area.

Residents say the neighborhood has become a frequent target because of its proximity to nearby freeways, making it easier for participants to quickly disperse.

Residents describe repeated damage

A firework exploded near a police car at Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street in Vallejo. Aug. 2, 2026

What they're saying:

People take photos of a sideshow car at Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street in Vallejo. Aug. 2, 2026

Laquisha Knapps said people trampled her yard, ignored repeated demands to leave and climbed onto the roof of her home.

"You're very disrespectful, and I desire you find a different place to have your activities. You're disturbing the peace, you're disturbing the neighborhood, my sleep," said Knapps.

The next morning, she said she found graffiti outside her home. She also said people climbed onto her roof again, which she had recently repaired after previous damage.

"I'm fed up. I just want it to stop. Find a different location. There's plenty of empty parking lots that you guys can do and tear up the street, but why? There's so many people that live in this community. We work hard for our money," said Knapps.

Nicole Natividad said the gatherings leave neighbors fearing what could happen next. She called 911 after the disturbance woke her and her family.

"We're scared because what if these people come into our houses or something, or what if they're shooting their guns, or what if a car crashes into someone's house? Like we fear that every single time," said Natividad.

Kay Whitecotton said police eventually arrive, but often after much of the activity has already occurred.

"They just destroy things. They don't last that long, and the police show up, but after, just at the end because there's no way, I guess, that the police can block them in and stop them," said Whitecotton.

Knapps said the activity goes beyond loud engines and fireworks.

"They shoot, gunshots. It's not just fireworks. There's gunshots as well. Mind you, my daughter stays here with me as well. I feel very unsafe," said Knapps.

KTVU reached out multiple times to both the Vallejo Police Department and the California Highway Patrol for comment but have yet heard back.