Another big storm is on the way, dumping snow in the Sierra and bringing more rain to the Bay Area.

On Thursday, heavy rain could pound Marin County and other areas including the Mission District in San Francisco, which had some flooding during the last round of rain.

The National Weather Service says there is also the chance for thunderstorms and hail.

Snow will also begin falling above the 3,000-foot level, including Mount St. Helena and Mount Diablo.

But the biggest weather event will hit the Sierra, where a blizzard warning was issued two days in advance.

A major winter storm is predicted to hit Thursday at 4 a.m. and last Sunday through 10 a.m.

Meteorologists predict up to 12 feet of snow could fall during that time period.

Travel to Tahoe over these days is strongly discouraged.