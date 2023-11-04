Sierra Market Deli in Jack London Square vandalized

A popular deli in Jack London Square had its windows smashed early Saturday morning.

Owners of the Sierra Market Deli told KTVU that they received a notification around 3 a.m. Saturday regarding an alarm at their store.

When they arrived at the store, the owners found the windows on the front door smashed out and glass scattered throughout the store. They are unsure if anything was stolen at this time.

KTVU reached out to the Oakland Police Department for additional information, but have not yet heard back.