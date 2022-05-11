Silicon Valley home where Facebook was created lists for $5.3M

The Silicon Valley home where Facebook turned from a small college startup into a growing company hit the market.

The home is situated in Los Altos had featured six bedrooms and 4½ bathrooms.

According to the New York Post, the first tenants were then 19-year-old Mark Zuckerberg, Dustin Moskovitz, and Sean Parker who co-founded what is now a $900 billion social media giant.

The home comes equipped with personalized sound walls, an expansive backyard, and a gazebo.

The home is listed for $5.3 million.