Six people injured in South Bay multi-vehicle wreck

Six people were taken to the hospita after a late Wednesday night crash on southbound Highway 17 near Los Gatos.

The California Highway Patrol reports a Jeep and a white sedan ended up hittng each other. Occupants in the sedan told authorities the Jeep was going the wrong-way on the freeway.

Debris from the collision was scattered across the road.

Michael Lott said he stopped to see if everyone in the sedan was OK when he noticed a motorcycle coming through the area, and became part of the crash.

Word had not been released yet about the conditions of the six victims.

The freeway was closed for a short time, but reopened early Thursday morning.