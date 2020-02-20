Six people injured in South Bay multi-vehicle wreck
LOS GATOS, Calif. - Six people were taken to the hospita after a late Wednesday night crash on southbound Highway 17 near Los Gatos.
The California Highway Patrol reports a Jeep and a white sedan ended up hittng each other. Occupants in the sedan told authorities the Jeep was going the wrong-way on the freeway.
Debris from the collision was scattered across the road.
Michael Lott said he stopped to see if everyone in the sedan was OK when he noticed a motorcycle coming through the area, and became part of the crash.
Word had not been released yet about the conditions of the six victims.
The freeway was closed for a short time, but reopened early Thursday morning.
