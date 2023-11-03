SJPD cop who wounded hero in taqueria shooting no longer with dept. after racist texts revealed

article

Another racist texting scandal has hit the Bay Area, this time in the South Bay. An officer, who has now resigned according to the East Bay Times, is accused of making racist comments about Black people, including the use of slurs and generalizations. In an exchange, one text blatantly reads, "I hate black people."

The texts came to light Friday evening when San Jose Chief of Police Anthony Mata issued a statement regarding officer misconduct. He said the texts were uncovered because of systems he put into place over a year ago.

Mark McNamara, is alleged to have made disparaging comments about Black people, stemming from a civil lawsuit against the City of San Jose, over an officer-involved shooting at La Victoria Taqueria in Downtown San Jose in March 2022.

The messages were revealed during a criminal investigation into the officer. It was then, when Internal Affairs investigators found the texts that "demonstrated racial bias" and launched a second investigation against McNamara.

The SJPD employee he was texting has not been publicly identified. That employee was placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

McNamara was an officer involved in the March 27, 2022, shooting that ended the football career of "hero" K'aun Green, then 20 years old, who grabbed the gun away from a suspect fighting at the restaurant.

Green was shot four times--"couple times in the abdomen, in the leg and once in the arm," civil rights attorney Adante Pointer previously said.

McNamara was with the department for six years.

The texts start as early as March 28, 2022, the day after Green was shot. The other employee was asking how McNamara was, and even said when he heard about the shooting, he knew it was McNamara behind it "right away," according to records from SJPD.

McNamara answers the employee that he was "good to go" and "out here clappin (shooting) [sic] fools."

Angel Alexander, an attorney at Lawyers for the People in Oakland said she heard of the racist messages in an email from lawyer Patrick Buelna, the lead counsel on the lawsuit against the city over the shooting. She said the racist messages left her "completely blown away."

"Starting from the top, the first text message, when you first read it, it doesn’t strike you as, you know, something from an officer, but more something [like] rap lyrics almost or something offensive," said Alexander. She said the tone didn’t sound like something that would come from a police officer.

"Finna clap you too lol…N***a wanted to carry a gun in the Wild West," records show McNamara texted.

When Alexander realized the context behind the text message had to do with her client [Green], she said she wasn’t necessarily shocked at the sentiments or the thoughts McNamara held towards Black people or people of color.

"But you know, and you see all the time, you see on the news, but when it happens in your case, it is a little shocking. I have to admit that," she said.

In the texts, he jokes about the incident. McNamara suggests to the other person, they should "shoot" sometime this week and the other employee makes a joke saying McNamara hasn't had enough shooting. McNamara responds by saying he has "plenty more loads to shoot."

Former SJPD officer Mark McNamara during the La Victoria Taqueria shooting in 2022.

The racist texts rose again in June 2023, when McNamara had to testify over the shooting. Alexander said it was obvious the texts were referring to her case.

"I’m sorry to belabor the point, but there was, I think, one more where he’s referring to an attorney who said, ‘I can get you for excessive force.’"

"These civil lawyers are such parasites," a text from McNamara from June 21 reads, according to records.

"The other day this nigs lawyer is like mr [sic] McNamara, you know we can still find you guilty of excessive force right?!… Think I give a fuck what y’all nigs think?!???? I’ll shoot you too!!!!! AHHHHHH!!!!!!" said another text, dated June 23.

"There was like 65 African lookin [sic] mother fuckers there too. All just mean mugging me and taking notes. They should all be bowing to me and brining [sic] me gifts since I saved a fellow n---a by making him rich as fuck. Otherwise he woulda [sic] lived a life of poverty and crime," said another text.

The other employee responded to this text with "Why don't black people have any sense in their head?"

San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata said criminal charges over the texts have not been filed nor are anticipated to be.

"I am committed as your Police Chief that I will rid our ranks of individuals who act in a manner counter to the mission and values of our department. If any employee's racial bias rears its ugly head, rest assured that I will take immediate action to ensure they are not part of this organization," Mata said in a statement.

Additionally, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan also spoke on the situation.

A LinkedIn profile photo of former San Jose Police Department Officer Mark McNamara.

"There is nothing more sickening than a person in power abusing their position," said Mayor Matt Mahan in his statement. "I will sleep better tonight knowing that this individual is no longer carrying a badge and gun… we are going to fire any employee who does not show appropriate respect for every resident."

"I stand with Chief Mata and all the officers of the San Jose Police Department who serve our community. There is no room for racial bias in our City. Our community and workforce deserve better," said City Manager Jennifer Maguire.

The San Jose Police Officer's Association President Steve Slack spoke on the matter as well, saying "Today’s announcement of racist text messages by a former police officer is a disconcerting reminder that not everyone has the moral compass necessary to be in the law enforcement profession."

The statement went on to condemn the behavior, calling it unacceptable. SJPOA stressed these were the actions of an individual. "If these allegations are true, then this individual must face the sternest consequences possible."

To Alexander, there is no doubt on whether this officer’s behavior was racially motivated.

"To see it in black and white on a piece of paper, there is no guessing or speculation. And the one honestly that sticks out the most in my head was this second to the last text that said, ‘I hate black people,’ plain and simple."

Alexander has since spoken with her client and his mother. They had no idea and were shocked to learn of the racist text messages.

KTVU reporters Lisa Fernandez, Aja Seldon, O. Gloria Okorie and Andre Torrez contributed to this report.