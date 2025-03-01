Sketch released of person of interest in Hillsborough officer shooting

The Hillsborough Police Department has released a composite sketch of a person of interest and suspect involved in the shooting of a police officer back in February.

Authorities are asking the public to help identify the man.

The man is described as Hispanic, being around 25 to 27 years old, standing around 5 feet 5 to 7 inches, and having a "pale complexion."

He has short black hair with a clean cut.

Officials said he was last seen wearing a black trucker hat, black "windbreaker-type" jacket (possibly over a white shirt), dark-colored sagging jeans with rhinestones on the back pockets, and flat-soled Nike shoes.

Sketch of person of interest in Hillsborough police shooting

They said the suspect is physically fit with an agile build.

Witnesses told police the man in the sketch was running southbound off El Camino near Carol, Cypress and Barroihet Avenues in Burlingame around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 22 and appeared "anxious and was looking back frequently."

The backstory:

A police officer was shot in a police building's parking lot that Saturday afternoon in an ambush-style attack.

Police officials at the time said the department was specifically targeted.

An officer was injured in the attack, but is expected to make a full recovery.

During the incident, police said the officer returned fire and that the suspect fled in an unknown direction. It remains unclear whether the suspect was struck by the officer's return gunfire.

Officers from multiple area departments, including SWAT team members and police with rifles, were seen canvassing the area into the evening. A police helicopter was also seen scouring the area from overhead.

Related article