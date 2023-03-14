Ski resorts socked in with snow; 50 feet fell at Mammoth

Managers at the Mammoth Mountain Ski Resort expect to break their all-time record snow total.

The ski resort, three hours south of Reno, Nev., reported on Monday receiving 50 feet of snow so far this season. That's about six feet short of the record set in 2010.

And with long-range forecasts showing more storms heading towards the Eastern Sierra, meteorologists say Mammoth could get that six feet of snow needed to break the record, before the end of this month.

Meanwhile, Tahoe ski resorts are doing what they can to manage all the snow being dumped on the Sierra.

Palisades Tahoe announced it will be closed on Tuesday as another wet storm was moving into the area and winds are projected to be over 100 miles per hour.

The ski resort said they expected high avalanche danger and flooding.

Heavenly Mountain ski resort shared photos of ski lifts being snowed in.

"This one is concerning," said Heavenly director of mountain operations Barrett Burghard.

All this snow build-up cracked a ceiling on a home in Truckee.

The homeowner said the crack goes from wall to wall of her home, but thankfully, it's expected to hold up.

Yosemite National Park is extending its closure at least through Thursday because of the snowy conditions.



Up to eight more feet of snow could fall at the higher elevations this week.

Further south, staggering amounts of snow fell in the San Bernardino and San Gabriel mountain ranges, where thousands of people live in wooded enclaves.

The areas are popular destinations for hikers and skiers who arrive by twisting, steep highways that have been frequently closed because of icy conditions.