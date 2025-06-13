Ski season comes to a close at Mammoth Mountain

The spring skiing season is coming to a close at Mammoth Mountain in the Sierrea Nevada Mountains. This will be the last weekend for visitors to shred the slopes as the resort wraps up the season on Sunday, June 15, which is also Father's Day.

Ski season ending

We spoke with Mammoth Mountain's VP of marketing and sales, Joani Lynch. She says it's been a great winter and one of the longest seasons not only at Mammoth, but one of the longest seasons in the State of California.

"Our summit is at 11,000 feet, so the snow that comes stays a little bit longer," said Lynch. "We always stay open through Memorial weekend, quite often 4th of July, and in our longest seasons, well into August. So this is above average season for us in terms of length and we've had really fun conditions."

Lynch joined KTVU for a live interview from the slopes on Friday, where skiers could be seen enjoying some powder behind her.

The resort has 10 runs in operation, but no beginner terrain. All the open slopes this weekend are for more experienced skiers and snowboarders. Three chairlifts are open with terrain from top to bottom.

"It's not a great time to be coming up if you're a first timer," Lynch said. There are intermediate trails available and some advanced terrain to explore.

Get there early

The slopes open at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday and the last run is at 1 p.m.

Donuts and coffee will be provided while it lasts in the morning, along with some promotional items, including the famous Mammoth beanie.

"In the afternoon, we do a big celebration at the top of the mountain," Lynch said. "We take one final run down the hill together. It ends with a party down in town."

Now Mammoth looks forward to some summer activities. Including mountain bike trails.

She said there are plenty of other fun things to do in the Sierras this time of year, like going for a bike ride, and fishing or hiking at one of the mini-mountain lakes.

So if you're up for one last weekend of skiing, all the mountain passes are open and Lynch said it should be an easy pass through from the Bay Area to Mammoth.

Sugar Bowl renovations

Meanwhile, closer to Lake Tahoe, Sugar Bowl ski resort is undergoing renovations.

At 86-years-old, it's one of the oldest ski resorts in the state. The resort is a go-to for many here in the Bay Area. The $100 million renovations begin this summer.

The wooden sundeck at the Village Lodge will be replaced and the kitchen will be expanded to offer better food.