Slack, other communication platforms experience outages on first Monday of 2021

Slack, a widely-used business communication platform, was down for many users on the first Monday of 2021 as many employees in the U.S. returned to work after the holidays.

The company first reported an outage at 10:14 a.m. ET on its website, stating that users "may have trouble loading channels or connecting to Slack."

"Our team is investigating and we'll follow up with more information as soon as we have it. We apologize for any disruption caused," a statement reads.

An 11:20 a.m. update adds that the company has put "all hands are on deck" as it works further investigate the issue.

In this photo illustration a Slack logo is displayed on a smartphone with stock market graphics on the background. (Photo Illustration by Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Downdetector, a website which shares outage information, also reported issues Monday morning with other popular platforms including Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Gmail and Amazon Web Services — though not as widespread as Slack.

Some users reported issues joining video conferences on Zoom, according to Downdetector — which showed a spike in reports Monday morning. Microsoft Teams, another messaging platform similar to Slack, was also experiencing some server connection issues, Downdetector reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.