Small M 3.7 earthquake rattles residents near the Kincade fire zone

article

A small earthquake rattled a region near the Kincade fire zone Saturday morning. USGS originally recorded a magnitude 3.9 quake in Sonoma County, near the Geysers at 7:05 a.m.

The quake was centered about a mile deep, and near the northern perimeter of the Kincade Fire.

USGS later revised the magnitude to 3.7.

There were no reports of damage or injuries.

Meanwhile, fire crews were continuing to make progress on the blaze.

Cal Fire announced Saturday, that the Kincade Fire was still at 77,758 acres or 121.5 square miles. Containment increased from 70% to 72%.