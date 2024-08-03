Small plane crash lands in Livermore

article

An investigation by the FAA is underway after a small plane crash in East Bay.

The single-engine Cessna 150 plane crashed Friday morning around 9:30 a.m. in a rural unincorporated area of Livermore near Mines and Tarraville Creek Roads.

According to federal officials, the pilot, who survived, was the only one aboard the plane. The East Bay Times said the pilot reported a complete loss of engine power and made a forced landing.

What caused the power loss was not immediately disclosed.