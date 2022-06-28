Small plane crashes at San Carlos Airport

article

A small aircraft crashed while trying to return to San Carlos Airport Tuesday morning, according to federal investigators.

The crash happened around 10:45 a.m., said the Federal Aviation Administration.

Authorities said a pilot and another person were on board the single-engine Cessna 120.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate and determine the cause of the crash.

Authorities have not yet provided details on the condition of the pilot or the other person who was on board the aircraft.