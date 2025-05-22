Multiple deaths after plane crashes into San Diego military neighborhood, setting 15 homes on fire

The Brief A small plane crashed in a San Diego military neighborhood, killing multiple people and setting 15 homes on fire. It was unclear what caused the plane to go down. San Diego officials were looking through the neighborhood to find the exact number of plane casualties.



A small plane crashed into a San Diego military neighborhood early Thursday morning, killing multiple people, setting 15 homes on fire and spewing fuel and debris across the area.

The plane crash killed at least one person, but the exact number was not known, San Diego officials said at a news conference.

What we know:

"There was more than one fatality," San Diego Assistant Fire Chief Dan Eddy said. "For us too, it's important to find out how many people were on that plane."

He said it was accurate to believe that there were multiple fatalities on the plane, though no one was seriously injured on the ground.

"Yes, we're also looking for victims," Eddy said.

The plane, a privately-owned Cessna 550 aircraft, can carry between six and eight people, but the FAA didn't immediately say how many people were on board.

Eddy said the plane was registered in the Midwest.

The pilot crashed about 4 a.m. in the Murphy Canyon neighborhood where many people who are in the Navy and Marines live.

The neighborhood is near the Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport, a smaller airport on the north side of the city.

"This is one of the largest military housing units in the world," Naval Base Capt. Bob Healy said. "Certainly, we have a lot of military families that are impacted. Again, I want to send our condolences and thoughts and prayers to all of those impacted by this. Our foremost concern right now is to make sure that we have the safety of our, our families who reside in the neighborhood."

Big picture view:

Fox 5 San Diego shared photos of at least one house that was severely damaged and burned, with yellow fire hoses snaking around it. At least three cars were seen burned in the driveway and the roof was partially collapsed.

The plane was not visible to TV cameras by 6 a.m., but debris was scattered throughout the residential streets of Sculpin Street and Santo Road.

The neighborhood had been evacuated, so people were not in their homes when camera crews arrived.

A city spokesman told Fox 5 that two people in the neighborhood were treated at the scene and no one was hospitalized.

One of the homes damaged by a small plane crash in San Diego. Photo: KWSB via FOX May 22, 2025

What we don't know:

It's also not clear what caused the plane to crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board was called to investigate and the FAA was expected to provide more information.

Emergency crews arrive in a residential San Diego neighborhood after a plane crashed. May 22, 2025 Photo: Fox 5/KSWB

The scene:

The news conference brought out the naval commander, the fire chief, the police chief and San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, who said that the city will be supporting all those affected by the crash.

The neighborhood looked like a mini war zone.

"I can't quite put words to describe what the scene looks like," Police Chief Scott Wahal said, adding that about 100 people were displaced. "With the jet fuel going down the street, and everything on fire all it once, it was pretty horrific to see."

Plane debris was scattered about. Multiple homes were destroyed.

And when the plane crashed, Eddy said that "every single car was burning down both sides of the street."

A small plane crashed in San Diego's Murphy Canyon neighborhood. May 22, 2025. Photo: KWSB via FOX