Small quake gives Cupertino a jolt

(KTVU) -- A KTVU viewer says there was damage within her home Saturday morning, due to an earthquake near Cupertino.



KTVU viewer says hourglass Halloween decoration filled with black powder crashed onto the floor. (Suzanne Hawken)

The USGS reports a magnitude 2.8 quake hit less than two miles from Cupertino at 10:06 a.m. Saturday.

A handful of people went on social media to talk about the quake, and how it gave them a jolt.

One viewer, Suzanne Hawken, who lives right near the epicenter, sent us a photo of a Halloween decoration, in the form of a hourglass, that crashed to the floor, when the quake hit.

She says the hourglass was filled with black powder, which spilled across her floor.

Most of the people who tweeted and felt the quake live in Cupertino. Others felt it in Los Altos.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries.