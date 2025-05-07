Smart and Final taking over vacant SF Safeway in Fillmore District

A new grocer is eyeing the site of the Safeway that closed in San Francisco's Fillmore District.

Smart and Final has submitted an offer to take over the 40,000-square-foot building on Webster Street, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Safeway announced it was leaving in 2024, citing crime and rampant theft.

Community members at the time were outraged, saying the closure would devastate the area, which was in desperate need of groceries.

Even the local branch of the NAACP weighed in, saying Safeway's departure would cause irreparable harm to one of the city's last remaining Black communities.

As part of the lease proposal, Smart and Finals's vice president is requesting the city provide a uniformed police officer and a marked vehicle to be present during all business hours.

