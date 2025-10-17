Person struck by SMART train in Petaluma

A person was struck by a Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit train Friday morning in Petaluma, the agency confirmed.

The collision happened around 9:53 a.m. near the Cinnabar Bridge. The SMART train was traveling southbound from Windsor to Larkspur at the time.

There were 57 passengers and two crew members on board the train. None of them were injured, according to SMART.

"The entire team at SMART is deeply saddened by this tragic event. Our hearts are with the person’s family and loved ones," the agency said in a statement.

Petaluma police are investigating the collision. The victim’s condition has not been disclosed, and authorities have not said how the person and the train came into contact.