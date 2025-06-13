Years in the making: SMART train extension in the North Bay arrives

In a time when mass transit is struggling nationwide, one Bay Area system is doing great and expanding in the North Bay. These days, the Sonoma Marin Area Rail Transit train is a rare transit success story.

A rare success

Under a hot sun in the Sonoma County town of Windsor on Friday, some 700 townsfolk and dignitaries gathered to officially welcome SMART train at the system's 14th station, leaving only Healdsburg and Cloverdale to the north to be completed.

The backstory:

"Sixty-seven years. Been sixty-seven years since the last passenger train came to Windsor," said SMART train General Manager Eddy Cumins.

SMART train is an unqualified success.

"SMART is at 160% of its ridership pre-pandemic. That's unheard of across California," said Assemblyman Chris Rogers, (D) North Sonoma County.

"It means cleaner air for our kids and fewer cars on the road, enhanced mobility and quality of life," said Assemblyman Damon Connolly (D) Marin & South Sonoma counties.

What we know:

On weekdays, like the other stations, from 4:30 a.m. to just after 10 p.m., 21 trains will arrive and 21 will depart. Weekends, trains each way, 7 a.m. until just after 9 p.m.

And get this: "It's transportation for free if you're under 18 or over 65. It's inexpensive if you're in between those ages," said SMART train Chairman and Sonoma County Supervisor Chris Coursey.

What they're saying:

What do townsfolk and regular riders along the line think?

"I've already been on the train once and it's great. I bet it's really gonna boost our economy here in Windsor… a lot more tourist attraction," said Windsor resident Dakota Salleri.

"This is my first time going on it. So, I'm very excited and, like Dakota said, it's gonna be a good tourist attraction for a lot of people. Very cool," said Windsor resident Madison Lautrup.

Regular riders from south of Windsor feel much the same way.

"Especially once it goes up to Healdsburg, you're gonna have a lot of wine people coming up here and it's just gonna be a zoo.

"It's going to be great," said frequent rider Bruce Lamanna.

"I used to volunteer and get petitions signed to get the SMART train in to Sonoma and Marin. I'm so happy for the train," said Rose Lamanna.

"People are going to love it actually because Windsor hasn't seen a train like in a long, long, long, long, long, very long time," said rider Kaleb Johnson.

Windsor should benefit greatly. "When people find out how cool the town of Windsor is, they're going to come," said SMART train's general manager.

What all of this means, far beyond a train station, is an opportunity for more tourism and an opportunity for people to move north should they choose to.

In effect, it is a new connection to the Bay Area.

Featured article



