article

A smoldering cable caused a short delay on BART Wednesday morning in San Bruno on the San Francisco line in the Antioch direction, a spokeswoman said.

Anna Duckworth confirmed the source of the smoke seen on the tracks shortly before 6 a.m. was because of the "smoldering cable."

Fire crews in San Bruno were called to assist.

Crews hoped to fix the situation by 7:30 a.m., Duckworth said.