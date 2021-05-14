Snag $19 flights from the Bay Area with this new airline

article

A new low-cost airline flying the friendly skies is offering $19 flights from the Bay Area.

Avelo Airlines debuted in April at Burbank Airport with 11 non-stop destinations and super low fares.

Travelers can purchase one-way flights from Santa Rosa to Burbank for only $19 and they can check a bag for $10.

The startup plans to add other routes in the West as soon as it grows its fleet of three Boeing 737 jets. For now, the airline serves these destinations:

Arcata / Eureka, CA (ACV)

Bend / Redmond, OR (RDM)

Bozeman, MT (BZN)

Eugene, OR (EUG)

Grand Junction, CO (GJT)

Medford, OR (MFR)

Pasco, WA (PSC)

Phoenix / Mesa, AZ (AZA)

Odgen, UT (OGD)

Redding, CA (RDD)

Avelo was started by a longtime airline executive who thinks there is room for another low-fare carrier besides the several budget airlines already in the market.

"There are too few seats in the United States being offered by low-cost carriers. That’s why we think the opportunity is huge," said Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. "Customers want a really inexpensive way to get from Point A to Point B."