Trump ordered to fully fund SNAP, Californians wake up to full EBT cards

The Brief A judge on Thursday ordered President Trump to fully fund SNAP payments. It appears as though Californians were waking up to full EBT cards. It wasn't immediately clear if the 42 million Americans on SNAP were also getting full food assistance.



Ever since last month, when the federal government said they were cutting off food assistance to low-income Americans, Lisa Trujillo of Richmond has been checking her account, checking to see how much money she has on it.

Full EBT card

On Friday morning, she woke up early to a pleasant surprise. Her Electronic Benefit Transfer, known as an EBT card, was full: $298.

She gets that payment each month.

"I really appreciate that it came through today," she said. "So, yeah, we're going shopping."

Trujillo said she called a couple of friends, including one in Solano County, and their cards were full, too.

"I think everybody should be fine now," she said.

Unclear if 42M Americans also getting full SNAP funds

It was not immediately clear how many others on federal food assistance were also getting their payments throughout the country. But it appears that the 5.5 Californians on food assistance began receiving their full payments as soon as Thursday.

Jeremy Crittenden of the Contra Costa and Solano County Food Bank said it looks like full benefits are being paid out for November, and that the California Department of Social Services is dispersing the funds. He was not immediately clear if the rest of the country was also following suit.

But people in California were getting out of bed and faced with good news.

"I woke up at 2 a.m. to check my card and saw the full amount," Akela Anderson, 48, of Richmond said.

She's a single mother of two who works at the Auto Zone, but doesn't earn enough to make ends meet. She gets $546 a month in food assistance.

Before the money came through, she was poised to head to the food bank this weekend.

Judge's order to Trump

Many in the country have been worried about how they would buy groceries after the US Department of Agriculture signaled it wouldn't pay for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits after Nov. 1 because of the federal government shutdown.

Many states, including California, sued, and on Thursday, U.S. District Judge John J. McConnell Jr. in Rhode Island gave President Donald Trump’s administration until Friday to make the payments through SNAP.

Many speculated that despite the ruling, it would be unlikely the 42 million Americans — about 1 in 8, most of them in poverty — will see the money on the debit cards they use for groceries nearly that quickly. In California, the SNAP program is called CalFresh.

Shortly after the judges’ rulings, lawyers for the Trump administration filed a motion to appeal, contesting both Thursday’s decision and the earlier one last Saturday that ordered the federal government to use emergency reserves to fund the food program throughout November.

But despite that appeal, people like Shari Hall, 48, of San Jose, who was laid off from a tech job in 2023, got her full $298 EBT payment on Thursday.

"I was surprised that I got the money so fast," Hall said. "I wasn't sure what I was going to do. I had been stressing."

She hasn't found a full-time job in the last two years and has been driving for Uber to pay some bills.

On Friday, KTVU reached out to the California Department of Social Services to see if the agency could answer whether the 5.5 million Californians on CalFresh and the rest of the country were also getting their benefits fully funded, especially because of the Trump appeal.

A spokeswoman did not have those answers immediately, but pointed out Gov. Gavin Newsom's news release late Thursday saying that all California families are beginning to see the "immediate restoration" of their food benefits as a result of the lawsuits.

Targeting the vulnerable

Several Bay Area residents said that during the last several weeks of confusion, many food banks, agencies and neighbors have stepped up to help.

Hall said her San Jose neighbors began offering free food.

And Trujillo credited Contra Costa County, where supervisors declared an emergency earlier this week to free up funding to help 100,000 CalFresh county residents buy food.

Her situation is actually going to change soon anyway. She's been getting food assistance for the last three months while she's been unemployed.

But she said she was recently hired by Contra Costa County, so these food benefits will go away when she transitions into the job.

As for this confusion and back-and-forth over food stamps, Trujillo said that it seems to her that the Trump administration is targeting the vulnerable.

"And I think that's hitting below the belt," she said.

To find out if your EBT card is full too, call the California Department of Social Services at 877-328-9677.