Sneak peek at SFO’s new SkyTerrace observation deck open free and to the public

San Francisco International Airport’s (SFO) new outdoor observation deck called SkyTerrace will open to the public on Friday.

KTVU got a sneak peek of the new location a couple of days in advance.

On Thursday, the airport is holding a special two-hour event for plane spotting, where a select few can enjoy the new vantage point.

“For many of us, coming to SFO with family to watch airplanes helped inspire our love for aviation. With the SkyTerrace, we hope to bring that same passion and excitement to new generations of families,” said Airport Director Ivar C. Satero.

SkyTerrace is located pre-security on the fourth floor of Terminal 2 right behind Starbucks.

Access is free. Visitors do not need boarding passes to take in the views.

The SkyTerrace will be open seven days a week from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.