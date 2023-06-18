Gusty wind causes concern for Snell Fire in Napa County

Firefighters continue work on a 103-acre wildfire near Napa County's Berryessa Estates as a windy forecast causes concern.

The Snell Fire, first reported Friday on Snell Valley Road in Pope Valley, was 65 percent contained as of 5:18 p.m. Saturday, Cal Fire said.

Two air tankers and two helicopters were called in to help fight the flames.

The fire is still threatening PG&E lines but not any homes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Cal Fire said.

Gusty winds and lower humidity tonight through Monday may increase the risk of fire across eastern Napa County, the National Weather Service said in an advisory Saturday.

"This concern is primarily for eastern Napa County where daily minimum humidity values will be in the 25-30 percent range," forecasters said.

Gusts of 25-30 mph are expected in lower elevations and up to 45 mph in higher elevations, according to the weather service.

