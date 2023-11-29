'Snowfall' part of Warriors' holiday tree lighting celebration

It was a spectacular sight in San Francisco as the Warriors hosted a free holiday celebration for the community in Thrive City on Wednesday night.

Like magic, the giant holiday tree lit up, glittering in gold lights and the official tree-lighting ceremony Wednesday came with a new surprise for families.

Flurries of snow-like flakes flew from the tree at Chase Center's Thrive City, turning it into a winter wonderland in San Francisco.

"Really fun, the tree lighting, all the music, the cupcakes and making stuff with all the stickers," said Valeria Padilla, 9, of San Francisco.

The Warriors' free kickoff to the holidays came with cupcake treats and wintry photo scenes, a giant fairy with a magic wand who smiled down on the children, and a holiday elf who juggled bright lights.

Some children settled in to write letters to Santa.

"I think it's great. I think it's fun for them. There's activities for them to keep them excited," said Jodi Kraning of Corte Madera who was there with her two children.

"It's a free event that we can enjoy without having to spend that much money, so it's really great," said Oscar Padilla of San Francisco, who was there with his family of four.

Local musicians with Oakland's CO-LLAB CHOIR got a chance to take the big stage.

"To be able to be a part of this, especially in such an incredible venue, is just really meaningful for us," said Cava Menzies, Director of the CO-LLAB Choir.

Hip-hop legend Darryl McDaniels, an original member and founder of Run DMC fired up the crowd.

"I'm performing with the senior dancers and I'm performing with the junior dancers here today from the Warriors, which is a way we can show that we can break down generation gaps," said Darryl McDaniels, Run DMC, "I've been involved with hip-hop for 40 of the 50 years. But, that's another thing, the Bay Area always had a special place of inspiration and motivation of hip-hop."

Also, joining the fun was Chris Mullin, the Warriors legend from the 1989 "Run TMC" team.

"We only played two years together but it had a great impact on the Bay Area, so all great memories," said Chris Mullin, Former Warriors Player "1989 Run TMC."

Even a Grinch couldn't spoil the fun and the real meaning of the holidays.

"Low income and I'm just so blessed to enjoy these events two blocks from my house China Basin," said Angela McCoy of San Francisco.

It was an evening of coming together as a community.

Thrive City has more holiday events scheduled with a Hannukah celebration and ice-skating rink next week, and a Kwanzaa and New Year celebration later in December.