So far, Bay Area health officers undecided on whether they'll open retail sector

While California is one step closer to restarting its economy after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he’ll allow some industries to open again possibly by the end of this week, Bay Area health officers have not said what they plan to do.

On Tuesday, KTVU reached out all the Bay Area counties about their plans. The question: Since Newsom said he'd allow "low-risk" businesses in California like book stores, clothing stores, sporting good stores and florists to open with curbside pickup by Friday, would the Bay Area follow suit?

An Alameda County spokesperson said health officers will review the updated guidance and base decisions on local developments and data. Napa County and Solano County spokespeople both said their public health officers would be discussing the matter with the board of supervisors on Tuesday.

Newsom on Monday also specifically said that not every county has to allow these openings – some with strict guidelines – like Bay Area counties - can choose to wait. Other counties, in rural areas, have fewer COVID-19 deaths and have already started to reopen businesses.

Newsom says he understands each county’s coronavirus experience is different – but state health officials say allowing businesses to make these changes can happen because tools overall are in place.

Newsom said counties can move more quickly through this stage if they meet certain criteria that include capacity on testing, distancing and protecting the most vulnerable.

If their plans can be certified by their local health officials and county supervisors – they’ll be allowed to move further into phase two which includes reopening some restaurants and hospitality services.

Advertisement

Last week, Newsom released his four-stage roadmap to reopen the state. And we are now heading into Stage 2.

Stage 3 could be weeks or months away and includes opening higher risk businesses like hair salons – gyms and movie theaters.

Sara Zendehnam is a reporter forKTVU. Email Sara at sara.zendehnam@foxtv.com and follow her on Twitter@szendehnam