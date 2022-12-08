Soggy afternoon in San Rafael, residents break out umbrellas

A soggy Thursday afternoon brought out the umbrellas in San Rafael.

People were bundled up, trying their best to stay dry as they shopped downtown.

"I’m glad we are finally getting some rain, but I work outdoors sometimes and it is very wet," said resident Owen Asdell.

The weather didn’t dampen the spirit of the Tap Dancing Christmas Trees in Oakland. The group performed at the annual Montclair Village Holiday Stroll.

"We are out here rain or shine," said Daniella Hamann-Nazaroff. "But we are very glad the rain has held off."

The sky cleared up for the majority of the event, which was a relief for families who wanted to get pictures with Santa and support local businesses.

"We were questioning it, but it lightened up so we came. And I’m glad we did," said Alison Baritot, who attended the stroll with her 1-year-old daughter Ava.

"We always like to have the rain given the drought," said Jacques Baritot. "But ya, it makes it a little tough. But I guess we are lucky here in California it’s not snow, it’s just rain."