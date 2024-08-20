Some Bay Area 16-and-17-year-olds will be eligible to vote in November

The Brief: 16-and-17-year-olds in Berkeley and Oakland will be eligible to cast ballots on Nov. 5. The young voters will be able to vote in their city's school board races. The Alameda County Registrar of Voters said its system is prepared to include the younger voters on Election Day.



This November, 16-and-17-year-olds in two East Bay cities will be able to cast ballots on Election Day and use their voting power, as part of a first-of-its-kind effort in California to give young people a voice in their education.

Under two separate measures, one passed in Berkeley and the other in Oakland, the voting age will be lowered to 16, allowing the young voters to take part in their respective cities’ school board races.

"Young people are directly affected by the decisions made by their local school boards," said Oakland Unified School District (OUSD) Board of Education President Sam Davis. "Lowering the voting age to 16 ensures that their perspectives are represented in the democratic process and will compel local politicians to address their concerns."

The Alameda County Registrar of Voters said its system is prepared to include the ballots of the younger voters on Election Day.

16-and-17-year-old residents of Berkeley and Oakland will use the state’s pre-register system to register as a youth voter.

County elections officials will begin sending out a mail ballot for all voters starting the week of Oct. 7.

The deadline for all voters to register to vote online is Oct. 21.

In-person registration is open at the Alameda County’s Registrar’s office in Oakland through Election Day on Nov. 5, elections officials reminded voters.

The expanded voting age came with the passages of Measure Y1, approved in Berkeley in 2016, and of Measure QQ, approved in 2020 by Oakland voters.

It’s a historic first in California. Outside the state, five municipalities in Maryland are the only others in the U.S. that allow youth voting, according to Oakland officials.

"By giving 16-17 year-olds the right to vote about their education, we help to create lifelong voters who are more likely to participate in future local and national elections," said Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguín. "Early involvement fosters a sense of civic duty and strengthens our democracy for generations to come."

