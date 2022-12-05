Some businesses will have to move to make way for San Jose BART extension

As the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority prepares to bring BART through downtown San Jose, they say some buildings and businesses will have to move to make way.

Officials plan to purchase the buildings use eminent domain if necessary. But that isn't sitting well with those at the intersection of Santa Clara and Third streets, who say relocating won't be easy.

The owners of Enso Nightclub don't want to move. Neither do their neighbors at the Mexico Bakery. But they may have to with the new BART extension coming to San Jose and the project needs this land.

"As far as what they're doing to my building, obviously we're extremely disappointed. We felt there were other alternatives. We feel there are other alternatives," says Freddie Jackson, the owner of Enso.

It's been there for 14 years and Jackson believes finding another comparable location will be nearly impossible.

Transportation officials say plans have long been set.

The $9 billion single bore BART extension will run right down Santa Clara Street. And while they're trying to keep disruption to a minimum, some businesses will have to move.

There are 86 that will be impacted, but only nine building will be bought outright.

"It's really because there is no other option for locating that emergency egress and ventilation facility for the downtown station that would not create worse impacts when you look at the overall surrounding area," says Ron Golem, VTA's director of real estate.

Officials said they're trying to work with the owners, first offering fair market value to buy the building, or if that doesn't work going to court.

"Ultimately if owners are not willing to work with us or refuse to agree to the sale, then the eminent domain process is a process by which we are able to go to the court and get an order for possession so that no individual property owner can delay the entire project," says Golem.

Building owner Mariam Jalil says it isn't about money, it's about what's fair.

She released a statement saying officials are "choosing to destroy two legacy buildings, displacing small minority owned businesses, permanently impairing an important corner of downtown San Jose."

"We are trying to see if there are any other options, at the same time we start already planning for plan b," says Jose Landin of Mexico Bakery.

Mexico Bakery is looking for a new location, but would love to stay downtown. That's where their customers are and where new ones may come when the BART extension is finished.

"We are not afraid to move forward and look for a better location," says Landin.

The owners will be asked to decide this week how the want to proceed, whether they'll settle or go to court. The tenants need to be out before construction starts in February 2024.